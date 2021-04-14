Apple's April 20 event COVID vaccines and blood clots Spotify's Car Thing player Google Doodle honors Gutenberg Stimulus check: Plus-up money Child tax credit will be monthly

Nintendo Switch Lite is going blue next month

The portable console's new color lands May 21, the same day as Miitopia.

Nintendo Switch Lite in blue

The Nintendo Switch Lite goes blue.

 Nintendo

If the Nintendo Switch Lite's current selection of colors hasn't delighted your eyes, blue might be the hue for you. The new color is coming May 21 for $200, the company revealed Tuesday.

The portable-only gaming console is already available in coral, yellow, gray and turquoise. The blue sibling is coming out on the same day as Miitopia, but the new roleplaying game will be released separately from the console -- it's not a pack-in.

It isn't yet available to preorder, but this story will be updated with those links as soon as they're available.

