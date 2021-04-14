Nintendo Switch Lite is going blue next month

Nintendo

If the Nintendo Switch Lite's current selection of colors hasn't delighted your eyes, blue might be the hue for you. The new color is coming May 21 for $200, the company revealed Tuesday.

The portable-only gaming console is already available in coral, yellow, gray and turquoise. The blue sibling is coming out on the same day as Miitopia, but the new roleplaying game will be released separately from the console -- it's not a pack-in.

It isn't yet available to preorder, but this story will be updated with those links as soon as they're available.