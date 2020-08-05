Nintendo Switch Lite available in variety of colors if you know where to look

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Update: After being completely MIA for a couple of months, the seemingly impossible-to-get console is popping in and out of stock at retailers like Best Buy and Game Stop. If it's out when you visit, my advice is to try again a little later.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a huge upswing in video game popularity as millions continue to stay home. That's left the Nintendo Switch nearly impossible to find since at least March, as the pandemic has disrupted the global electronics supply chain and sleazy resellers have been using bots to scoop up what little inventory exists. Oh, and the popularity of Animal Crossing: New Horizons hasn't helped, either.

But starting at the end of April, the Nintendo Switch Lite has sporadically returned to many retailer shelves, popping up at Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy and Target -- and often disappearing just as quickly. We're collating available stock here at the MSRP of $200, but note that pricing and availability change frequently. Please double-check before completing a purchase.

And no, you can't connect this version of the Switch to your TV -- that's only the pricier $300 Switch that remains out of stock nearly everywhere, though there are indications that shortage may finally begin abating soon. But if you need more encouragement to take the plunge on the Lite model, you can read CNET's review of the Switch Lite.

Amazon

Update: As of Aug. 5, there are no Nintendo Switch Lites available for online purchase for $200 at Amazon.

GameStop

Best Buy



Target

Update: As of Aug. 5, there are no Nintendo Switch Lites available for online purchase for $200 at Target.

Out of stock



Desperate for a Switch Lite? This list includes units available at a higher price via a third-party reseller, or ones that are only available for pickup in a brick-and-mortar store location.

This article is updated frequently to reflect availability.

