The Nintendo Switch Lite is 10% off at Woot for Amazon Prime members again (while supplies last)

During the various Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales, the best price (that didn't vanish in under an hour) for the Nintendo Switch Lite was $175 shipped. The second best sustained price was a $180 deal for Amazon Prime members at Amazon-owned Woot.com -- and now that deal is back, for a limited time and while supplies last. Woot once again has the Switch Lite available in 3 colors (gray, yellow or turquoise) for $190, or $180 for Amazon Prime members. That's $10 to $20 off the retail price.

Again, these are factory-new models, not refurbished. Get 'em while the getting's good.

