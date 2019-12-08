During the various Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales, the best price (that didn't vanish in under an hour) for the Nintendo Switch Lite was $175 shipped. The second best sustained price was a $180 deal for Amazon Prime members at Amazon-owned Woot.com -- and now that deal is back, for a limited time and while supplies last. Woot once again has the Switch Lite available in 3 colors (gray, yellow or turquoise) for $190, or $180 for Amazon Prime members. That's $10 to $20 off the retail price.
Again, these are factory-new models, not refurbished. Get 'em while the getting's good.
CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.
Discuss: The Nintendo Switch Lite is 10% off at Woot for Amazon Prime members again (while supplies last)
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.