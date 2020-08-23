Nintendo Switch Lite inventory shows no sign of returning to normal

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

If you've been trying unsuccessfully to get a Switch or Switch Lite for months, there may be hope on the horizon. Our friends at GameSpot have reported that Nintendo has resolved virtually all of its supply chain problems caused by the coronavirus, and expects production to return to normal for the Switch. There was no explicit mention of the Switch Lite, but we've noticed that a number of retailers have started stocking the junior console again in recent days, so it seems reasonable that this applies to both production lines.

But don't get your hopes up quite yet; while inventory briefly surged last week, the entire supply chain seems exhausted again, at least for now. It's a cycle we've seen before several times this year.

And inventory, when it comes, can't arrive soon enough. There's been a significant upswing in video game popularity as millions continue to stay home, and the Nintendo Switch has been nearly impossible to find since at least March, as the pandemic has disrupted the global electronics supply chain and sleazy resellers have been using bots to scoop up what little inventory exists. Oh, and the popularity of Animal Crossing: New Horizons hasn't helped, either.

We're collating available stock here at the MSRP of $200, but note that pricing and availability change frequently. Please double-check before completing a purchase.

And of course, it's worth pointing out that you can't connect this version of the Switch to your TV -- that's only the pricier $300 Switch. If you need more encouragement to take the plunge on the Lite model, you can read CNET's review of the Switch Lite. And we'll let you know when the Switch starts to return to inventory as well.

Update: As of Aug. 24, there are no Nintendo Switch Lites available for online purchase for $200 at Amazon.

Update: As of Aug. 24, there are no Nintendo Switch Lites available for online purchase for $200 at GameStop.

Update: As of Aug. 24, there are no Nintendo Switch Lites available for online purchase for $200 at Best Buy.

Update: As of Aug. 24, there are no Nintendo Switch Lites available for online purchase for $200 at Target.

Desperate for a Switch Lite? This list includes units available at a higher price via a third-party reseller, or ones that are only available for pickup in a brick-and-mortar store location.

This article is updated frequently to reflect availability.

