Nintendo Switch Lite coral comes out in April

Don't call it pink.

Switch Lite Coral

For that special person that needs a little more color in their game consoles. 

 Nintendo

Nintendo's smaller Switch Lite is not only more portable than the regular Switch, but they're also more colorful. The new coral version adds a pinkish color into the lineup but without calling it pink. 

The Switch maker revealed the coral Switch Lite Tuesday. It'll join the other three colors of the smaller console on April 3 with a likely price tag of $199.

Nintendo released the Switch Lite last September. The smaller version is designed for portability with a longer battery life than the original Switch, but it doesn't connect to a TV. Nintendo also released the second version of the Nintendo Switch last August, which also has a bigger battery. 