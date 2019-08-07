The Nintendo Switch is reportedly getting a screen upgrade. The video game console will start using IGZO displays from Sharp, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Sharp says its IGZO, or indium gallium zinc oxide, displays offer high resolution and low energy consumption.
Nintendo plans to launch two new versions of the Switch this summer. This month, Nintendo will offer a new version of the console with up to nine hours of battery life, more than two hours longer than the current Nintendo Switch battery. The Nintendo Switch Lite, a handheld-only version of the console that costs $100 less than the original, is set to go on sale in September.
It's unclear which model might get Sharp's IGZO display. Sharp Executive Katsuaki Nomura reportedly told the Journal that it's suppling a video game client "what we are most good at, IGZO."
Sharp and Nintendo didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
