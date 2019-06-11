Nintendo Switch is getting a Dark Crystal... strategy game?

Screenshot by Scott Stein/CNET

Who put the Nintendo Bingo bet down on a Dark Crystal game appearing at E3 2019? It's going to be a good year for Dark Crystal fans: with the amazing-looking Dark Crystal prequel heading to Netflix this summer, it was probably inevitable that other games and media would emerge. The awkwardly named Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics is one of those inevitable products, announced alongside new footage of Link's Awakening and the new Super Smash Bros. DLC character.

Honestly, I'm disappointed by the bit of the game teased at Nintendo's E3 Direct. It's a tactics game, which means it's a turn-based strategy game that spans a semi-overhead view of a world that... well, story TBD. I love The Dark Crystal, and have been obsessed with it since I was a kid. I cried endlessly during the trailer for the new Netflix series. I did not cry during any of the footage for Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics.

For anyone who loves strategy based RPGs like Fire Emblem, maybe this is the Dark Crystal magic you're looking for. Personally, I think there are already too many tactics games.

I would have preferred something more immersive and magical, like a Dark Crystal Zelda. But, hey, what do I know.

Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics is arriving in 2019.