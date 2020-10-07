The Nintendo Switch is actually in stock, including the Animal Crossing special edition

Nintendo

Ever since the pandemic hit, Nintendo has been struggling to keep up with demand for its Switch and Switch Lite game consoles. But according to an early August GameSpot report, Switch console production is back in full swing -- or close to it, at least. And while inventory levels are hardly back to normal, in recent weeks it's been possible to actually find the Switch at online stores like Best Buy and Amazon at its regular $300 price.

Case in point: Right now, the is actually in stock at Amazon for $299. Note that this special edition of the Switch just comes bearing snazzy Animal Crossing artwork. You still need to buy the game separately.

In many cases these consoles are still popping in and out of stock like soap bubbles bursting in the bath. But now that we're seeing them in stock at stores on a fairly regular basis, we're trying to keep closer track. We'll update this story frequently, but you'll want to click through below since the inventory status often changes on a minute-by-minute basis.

Amazon

Best Buy

Update: As of Oct. 6, there are no Nintendo Switch consoles available for online purchase for $300 at Best Buy.

GameStop



Out of stock

What's a good price for the Switch?

Unsurprisingly, there's no "deal" to be had at the stores above; the price is set at or near $299.99, which is the regular MSRP. Indeed, it's been quite a while since we've seen any kind of real Switch discount. (Holidays, 2019, if memory serves.)

That said, with bundles and used consoles selling for upward of $400 or more, paying "only" the suggested retail price is a win on this product. (And don't worry: Nintendo has already confirmed that it has no plans for a Switch sequel this year.)

This post is updated regularly as inventory changes occur.

