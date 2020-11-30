Nintendo Switch in stock on Cyber Monday: Check Mario Kart bundle at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Hoping to pick up the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Bundle on Cyber Monday? The bad news is that it is very tough to find in stock at its normal retail price of $299. The good news: It's not impossible. We know, because at least one person at CNET was able to snag it at Amazon in the past few days and we also saw it in stock at Walmart -- yes, only briefly -- on Sunday morning. It's out of stock everywhere early on Cyber Monday morning but we're keeping track of inventory and will be updating as more stock arrives.

For starters, let's talk about what you get in the box with the new $299 Switch Mario Kart bundle:

The "version 2" hardware with red and blue controllers (it has better battery life than the original 2017 Switch

A download code for (a $50 to $60 value)

A download code for three months of Nintendo Online

In other words, you're getting the same great hardware that can connect to a TV or be played in your hands, with some free games thrown in. Even if you're brand-new to the Switch, you can grab a Joy-Con controller and jump into a Kart race right out of the box. Then, because much of the Switch library is digital, you can download a digital version of any game your heart desires.

The bundle became "available" at most major retailers -- Amazon, Target, Best Buy and GameStop -- on Sunday, Nov. 22. But it immediately went out of stock everywhere (at least online), and will likely continue to be so. (We say it's "out of stock" if you can't get it at the normal $299 price; there are plenty of third-party resellers happy to sell it to you for hundreds more.) To that end, we're also keeping tabs on the inventory on the "regular" Nintendo Switch -- same exact hardware, but no bundled digital codes (scroll down). And keep in mind that Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts have seen Switch games drop to as low as $15 to $30, so you could put together a nice gift bundle of your own.

Check the links here to see if the bundle is in stock at major vendors. But be warned: If you spot it, you'll want to act fast -- we saw stock sell out at Amazon and Walmart within minutes. Right now, there's no indication of any scheduled inventory drops from retailers, but we'll keep updating this page with any news.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle

As mentioned above, we last saw online inventory at Walmart on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after.

Best Buy had the bundle as of the morning of Nov. 22, but it immediately went out of stock.

At least one CNET staffer was able to nab the Switch from Amazon on Black Friday proper. When it's not in stock, you'll see higher prices from third-party resellers.

GameStop has a product page for the bundle, but we haven't seen it in stock there.

Yep, Target has a page for it too. You may have better luck with curbside pickup if your local store has it in stock.

Nintendo Switch consoles (not the Black Friday bundle)

These come with the same Switch hardware, but without the bundled digital codes in the versions above. The Switch is available with red and blue controllers, gray controllers or in an Animal Crossing edition (a design based on the game, but without that title included).

Amazon

Best Buy

GameStop



What's a good price for the Switch?

The Mario Kart bundle is the best deal on the Switch. Otherwise, you should consider yourself lucky if you find it at its normal list price of $299. With bundles and used consoles selling for $400 or more, paying "only" the suggested retail price is a win on this product. The -- and somewhat easier to find -- but that model can't be connected to a TV for big-screen gaming.

