Nintendo Switch might double its GPU speeds while docked

The Nintendo Switch is a console you can connect to your TV or take with you on the go, but recent rumors suggest you might want to leave it at home.

Speculation suggests that the docked console outperforms the handheld version, with better resolution and double the GPU, according to Eurogamer.

Nintendo is expected to reveal more about the Switch in January, leading up to a prospective March release. So far, the little information we have comes from the official launch trailer we saw in October, and a few public appearances. We know that the console will come in both docked and portable versions, but we've still got a few questions.

Eurogamer's rumored spec analysis gives us an idea of what to expect. The site reports that the mobile Switch will have a 720-pixel resolution, but 1,080p resolution while docked. That's a lot more than the to-go mode, but still a lower resolution in raw numbers compared with high-end smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S7.

The mobile Switch console could also achieve GPU speeds of 307.2MHz, while the docked GPU is said to reach speeds twice as fast at 768MHz. The CPU speed is expected to stay the same whether the console is docked or not.

If true, these benchmarks would mean that game developers could scale their games for at-home versus on-the-go play. Eurogamer points out that these specs would put it ahead of the Wii U in terms of graphics and processing power, but far behind the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Regardless of specs, the Nintendo Switch's real success would come from its price and the titles it offers. So far, Nintendo's off to a good start with Super Mario Run for iPhone (Android's up next) and the tiny NES Classic.

