David Carnoy/CNET

A hacker got N64 and GameCube games running on Nintendo's Switch and posted video of the results as proof.

On Thursday, game modder @_Mizumi showed off the N64's Pokemon Snap, the GameCube's beloved Super Smash Bros. Melee and the Game Boy Advance's Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney running on the portable console, with mixed results.

Pokemon Snap seems to run smoothly in the silent clip. Smash Bros. has no sound and runs slowly. Phoenix Wright runs well but with no sound.

Super Smash Bros Melee running on the Switch! pic.twitter.com/SpNexBNZYx — Billy🔜CTcon (@_Mizumi) July 5, 2018

Ace Attorney on Switch! Phoenix Wright for Smash? pic.twitter.com/ezU9J5c5dK — Billy🔜CTcon (@_Mizumi) July 6, 2018

It's possible that Nintendo's Switch Online service, which goes live in September, will eventually offer some N64 and GameCube games because the company has confirmed that Switch won't be getting a Virtual Console.

Nintendo has been getting ready for the launch of its online service in September -- at least in Japan -- by packing a 90-day trial in with a new console bundle that will be available there later this month.

In May, a trademark application hinted that Nintendo is planning to release an N64 Classic following the success of its NES Classic and SNES Classic.

Last week, Nintendo shareholders gave the company's new president, Shuntaro Furukawa, a 96.5 percent approval rating.

If you're looking for something to play on your Switch right now, check out our list of the console's 18 best games.