Nintendo Switch game deals: Save $20 to $25 on top titles

The Nintendo Switch game console was without question one of the hottest gift items of 2018. Alas, the discounts on the system pretty much disappeared after Dec. 25, meaning you're now stuck paying the $300 list price.

Correction: civilians will pay $300; Cheapskate readers can save $20. It's not much, but it's pretty much the best discount you'll find anywhere. And see below for some unbeatable Switch game deals as well.

The console is being sold by Daily Steals via Facebook, and the purchase process is slightly different depending on whether you're using a desktop browser or a mobile one (or the mobile Facebook app).

If you're on desktop, you can get the Nintendo Switch in gray or red and blue for $279.99 shipped. That price is unlocked after five people "join" the deal. (Remember Groupon in its early days? Same arrangement here.) Then the counter resets until five more people opt in.

I know: silly, and kind of a hassle, which is why it's easier to do this via mobile (again, browser or Facebook app), where you can get that $279.99 price straight away, no five-person requirement. I don't make the rules, folks, I just report the deals. 😄

Looking for some games to go with the Switch? Daily Steals -- again via Facebook -- has some great deals on some top titles, and here it doesn't matter whether you're on desktop or mobile. (The savings listed below are based on current prices at GameStop.)

Lego DC Super-Villains: $27.99 (save $25)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $34.99 (save $25)

Super Mario Odyssey: $34.99 (save $25)

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze: $34.99 (save $25)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: $39.99 (save $20)

Pokemon: Let's Go (Pikachu or Eevee): $39.99 (save $20)

There's also a game bundle worth considering, and this one doesn't involve Facebook: MassGenie has Super Mario Bros. U and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for $69.95, a savings of about $50.

Finally, how about some deals on Nintendo Labo Kits? Best Buy currently has the Variety Kit, Vehicle Kit and Robot Kit priced at $39.99 each, a savings of $20 to 30.

Happy gaming!

