If you've already pre-ordered your Nintendo Switch, here's a preview of what to expect when you go to download a game.

Nintendo uploaded a video on YouTube that shares a glimpse of its eShop. It's a pretty simple design with a basic search function. You can browse through titles by genre or peruse "Recent releases" and "Coming soon" titles. There's also an option to enter a code.

