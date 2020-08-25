Nintendo Switch eShop sale: 7 discounted games to buy now

Deal Savings Price









Show more (2 items)

As August closes, Nintendo is giving you an opportunity to score some sweet Switch deals via tis Share the Fun sale. It's got almost three dozen games on sale, led by late-2019 flagship Luigi's Mansion 3, until Aug. 30. It's not just first-party titles either, as Blizzard, Ubisoft and more are offering discounts through their own sales.

Peruse all the discounts here, but below are our picks of what to shoot for first.

Nintendo Mario and Peach have been kidnapped, and it's up to you -- a notorious coward -- to rescue them from a haunted hotel. That's the premise of Luigi's Mansion 3, Nintendo's latest opportunity to let Luigi shine. The game was released to acclaim last October, and is $42, down from $60, until Aug. 30.

Studio MDHR Originally released in 2017, Cuphead very much made 2D hot again. Inspired by cartoons from 1930s, this sidescroller is incredibly charming -- and surprisingly difficult. It's just $16 until Aug. 30.

Motion Twin Speaking of gorgeous 2D games: Dead Cells. But while Cuphead is colorful and full of whimsy, Dead Cells is a bit more grim. But, like, in an awesome way. This Metroidvania-style game will take you over a dozen hours to beat, and it's $10 off until Aug. 30.

Activision Blizzard Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still the highest-selling game on the Switch, but it's not the only kart-racing remaster that's worth your time. Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled is a 2018 remake of the PlayStation 1 classic, following the success of the N. Sane Trilogy from the year before. It's $23 until Aug. 30.

Stellar Entertainment/EA One of the big bummers about this generation of gaming is that there was no new Burnout title. These were some of the best racers on the PlayStation 2, and Burnout Paradise was fantastic on the Xbox 360 and PS3. It's now on the Switch, and $15 off.

EA Unravel Two is a beautiful platform that sees you take control of a little yarn... thing. It's a sequel to the original Unravel, adding the element of co-op play. Thankfully, you can still play the game solo -- which is something you'll want to do while Unravel Two is selling for just $5.