Nintendo Switch eShop sale: 6 discounted games for the holidays

Deal Savings Price







Show more (1 item)

End of year holidays means more time to play those games on your to-do list, so it's especially good that there are several sales going on Nintendo's eShop right now.

You should check out the eShop to see all of the many, many discounts going. Among them are sales from Ubisoft, Capcom, EA and Bandai Namco -- so it's all happening, really. Below you'll find six discounted games worth your time this holiday season.

Supergiant Games Released in September, Hades has topped several Game of the Year lists, and it scored a 9 out of 10 at GameSpot, our sister site. All of which makes it especially exciting that Hades is 20% off on Nintendo's eShop, and will be until Jan. 2.

One more indie darling for your holidays. Originally released in 2017, Cuphead very much made 2D hot again. Inspired by cartoons from 1930s, this sidescroller is incredibly charming -- and surprisingly difficult. It's 30% off until Jan. 2.

Stellar Entertainment/EA One of the big bummers about this generation of gaming is that there was no new Burnout title. These were some of the best racers on the PlayStation 2, and Burnout Paradise was fantastic on the Xbox 360 and PS3. It's now on the Switch, and $25 off.

EA Unravel Two is a beautiful platform that sees you take control of a little yarn... thing. It's a sequel to the original Unravel, adding the element of co-op play. Thankfully, you can still play the game solo -- which is something you'll want to do while Unravel Two is selling for just $5.

Obsidian Entertainment South Park: The Stick of Truth was originally released back in 2014, but it remains one of the strongest licensed games you can buy. Developed by Obsidian Entertainment, the gang behind Fallout New Vegas and The Outer Worlds, this South Park game takes on RPG and fantasy tropes. It's funny (if you like South Park, an important disclaimer) and is $12 until Aug. 30.