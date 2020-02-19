Nintendo Switch deal: Get it refurbished for just $260, including a 1-year warranty

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

The Nintendo Switch is the Baby Yoda of gaming consoles: Small, adorable and essential in a way you never would have imagined. It's just as good connected to your TV and broadcast on the big screen as it is held in your hands as a portable gaming console. If you missed your chance to score a deal during the holidays, fret not -- you can still save about $40. Hop on over to eBay, where you can get a . This is factory-refurbished at the Nintendo mothership, and carries a full one-year warranty.

If you prefer, you can also get a refurb . This one comes with a one-year warranty as well.

While this isn't a brand-new console, it comes with all accessories in the box, and Nintendo certifies that, aside from minor cosmetic blemishes, it should be good as new.

There's just one caveat: It appears that these are the OG Switches, which have a battery life of about 2.5 to 6.5 hours. If you mainly leave your Switch plugged into the TV, that might not matter one iota. If you frequently use it on the go, then you need to weigh if saving $40 right now is worth the slightly lesser battery life compared to the newer version.

Be sure to read the full CNET review of the Nintendo Switch.

Now playing: Watch this: What the Nintendo Switch Lite is like after a month of...

Originally published last month. Updated to reflect new sale prices, availability or both.