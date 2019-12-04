CNET también está disponible en español.

Nintendo is about to sell a whole lot more Switches

The hybrid console is coming to China on Dec. 10, for $300.

The Nintendo Switch will be available in China next week.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

After months of negotiations, Nintendo Switch is hitting a massive new market: China. The Japanese game company teamed up with China's Tencent to bring the hybrid console to its 1.3 billion people on Dec. 10. Pre-orders opened Wednesday, and it costs 2,099 yuan (around $300).

The launch will include New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey hitting the Chinese market in the coming weeks, according to Reuters. The Switch Lite will also be released in the country. 

Neither Nintendo nor Tencent immediately responded to requests for comment.

