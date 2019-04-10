Nintendo Switch bundles return with $30 off Zelda, plus $200 off Razer gaming laptop

Gamers, take note. Walmart and Best Buy are offering a $30 savings when you buy a Nintendo Switch with a game -- it's basically the return of the Mario Day sale, with some even better titles to choose from.
If you prefer PC games to consoles, you might be interested in saving $200 on the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop or $25 on the Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse.
Let's take a closer look at these deals.
Nintendo Switch: Save 50% on select game with consoleGameSpot
Back on March 10, Nintendo had a Mario Day sale (Mar10, get it?) that bundled a half-price Mario game with a Nintendo Switch, for a net $30 savings. No, that's not much -- but given that first-party Nintendo games are rarely discounted, it's not bad either.
A version of the deal is back at Best Buy and Walmart with a set of new titles, including The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild, which is arguably one of the greatest games ever. Other choices include Super Mario Party, Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Walmart sweetens the bundle by throwing in a backpack and a Mario pin at no extra charge, while Best Buy has a broader choice of titles, with all of the above plus Mario Tennis Aces, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Kirby Star Allies and Arms.Read full review
Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop: $1,600 (save $200)Lori Grunin/CNET
This sleek yet sturdy 15.6-inch gaming laptop serves up an eighth-gen Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, 16GB of memory, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q graphics and a 2TB hard drive with a 256GB SSD. The Razer Blade 15 was one of our favorite midsize gaming laptops of 2018, and this updated model cuts a few corners on extras to lower the price but keeps its premium look and feel. Also available at Best Buy.Read more
Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse: $80 (save $25)Razer
This wired gaming mouse boasts an insanely sensitive 16,000-dpi optical sensor and up to 19 -- count 'em, 19! -- programmable buttons and three interchangeable side plates so you can get the right feel. This deal is also available at Best Buy.
