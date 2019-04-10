Nintendo Switch bundles return with $30 off Zelda, plus $200 off Razer gaming laptop

Sarah Tew/CNET

Gamers, take note. Walmart and Best Buy are offering a $30 savings when you buy a Nintendo Switch with a game -- it's basically the return of the Mario Day sale, with some even better titles to choose from.

If you prefer PC games to consoles, you might be interested in saving $200 on the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop or $25 on the Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse.

Let's take a closer look at these deals.

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop: $1,600 (save $200) Lori Grunin/CNET This sleek yet sturdy 15.6-inch gaming laptop serves up an eighth-gen Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, 16GB of memory, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q graphics and a 2TB hard drive with a 256GB SSD. The Razer Blade 15 was one of our favorite midsize gaming laptops of 2018, and this updated model cuts a few corners on extras to lower the price but keeps its premium look and feel. Also available at Best Buy. See at Amazon Read more

Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse: $80 (save $25) Razer This wired gaming mouse boasts an insanely sensitive 16,000-dpi optical sensor and up to 19 -- count 'em, 19! -- programmable buttons and three interchangeable side plates so you can get the right feel. This deal is also available at Best Buy. See at Amazon

Even more deals: GameStop's big spring sale

Looking for even more gaming deals? Our friends at GameSpot have identified the best games and hardware deals currently available at GameStop. (Yes, SPOT vs. STOP -- trust me, we get confused too.)

Read more: GameStop's huge spring sale on games, consoles and accessories is here

