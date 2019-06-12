Nintendo Switch and 3DS games on sale for E3 2019: ones worth scooping up

Screenshot by Scott Stein/CNET

If you've been following Nintendo's latest game announcements and have suddenly gotten a game urge, Nintendo is here to help you binge and buy during E3 2019 with another seasonal sale on games in the Nintendo eShop. Much like previous sales on Black Friday, or whenever Nintendo chooses to have these sale events, there are a remarkably large number of quality games for Nintendo Switch and the 3DS at discounts, from Mario and Zelda to indie hits like Hollow Knight. The sale runs until June 18 at 11:59pm PT.

Be forewarned: you're likely to spend money. I tend to overbuy games and stockpile them. Also, some of these discounts feel ok, but not overwhelming. But these are the ones that seem like the best bets. Of course, you could also just wait it out again, if you dare. For all the deals, see Nintendo's offers. I've looked at the offerings, and these are the standout deals.

For Switch:

Super Mario Odyssey for $40.19 ($19.80 off): one of the best games on Switch. If you missed the last time it was on sale, here's another chance.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $40.19 ($19.80 off): again, one of the best games on Switch, and along with Smash and Splatoon 2, one of the best ones to play online.

Diablo III: Eternal Collection for $40 ($20 off): I bought this the last time it was on sale, and have barely played. But Diablo III is still a fantastic, addicting, and very portable game.

Mario Tennis Aces for $40.19 ($19.80 off): an underrated competitive (and hard) Mario Tennis game that's worth a try. Half off would be nicer.

Rocket League for $10 ($10 off): The best value pick for online gaming, easily. So addictive. Did you miss it every other time it's been on sale?

Crypt of the Necrodancer: Nintendo Switch Edition for $4 ($16 off): It's more like a great mobile phone game that made its way to Switch, but at this price it's finally the cost of a phone app. While you wait for the Zelda-themed Cadence of Hyrule, this is a great one to get.

Dark Souls: Remastered for $28 ($12 off): Another solid port of a gaming classic. Good chance to grab it on sale.

Doom for $30 ($30 off): Same as above.

Skyrim for $30 ($30 off): Same as above.

Hollow Knight for $7.50 ($7.50 off): Maybe the best deal of all. Ridiculous low price for one of the best games of last year. Just buy it.

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Gold Edition for $26.39 ($53.60 off): Ubisoft's excellent strategy mash-up has been on sale before. This Gold Edition includes a Season Pass and a bunch of extra DLC.

For 3DS:

Luigi's Mansion for $24 ($16 off): While you wait for Luigi's Mansion 3 on the Switch, the original is on sale for the 3DS.

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds for $15 ($5 off): One of the very best Zelda games ever has an extra discount.

Animal Crossing: New Leaf for $15 ($5 off): The Switch version of Animal Crossing isn't coming until 2020. This is the best fix till then.

New Super Mario Bros. 2 for $18 ($12 off): It's not the best Mario game, but it's an excellent pick-up on sale.