Nintendo reveals new details on 3DS and Switch games: How to watch live

Nintendo is preparing to reveal more details about games for its Switch and 3DS platforms. The company announced on Twitter that its next Nintendo Direct live show will stream on YouTube Thursday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m., promising 35 minutes of news on forthcoming games.

Tune in 9/6 at 3pm PT for a new Nintendo Direct featuring around 35 minutes of information on upcoming Nintendo #3DS and #NintendoSwitch titles!https://t.co/vZbh2Ng6u1 pic.twitter.com/WVMdZYeGFv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 5, 2018

Nintendo has also teased details about its forthcoming Switch Online service, including the ability to play the original Mario Bros. game in co-op mode.

The company says it will release 20 free NES games for subscribers of the service, which costs $3.99 a month, or $20 a year. The service is expected to go live in the second half of September.

Watch the stream live here on Thursday at 3 p.m. PT, 6 p.m. ET. (See what time that it is in your time zone here.)

Editors' note: An earlier version of this story stated that the stream would announce new games. While that's a possibility, the tweet does not explicitly state that new games will be announced.