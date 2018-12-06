Screenshot by Alfred Ng / CNET

Quick! If you've been hoping to score a deal on the hottest new Nintendo Switch game, act fast.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, MassGenie has Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for $47.99 shipped. Price pretty much everywhere else: $60. As with all things Switch this holiday season, this deal could sell out very quickly.

To get the discounted price, you need a MassGenie account. You also need to click the Power Deal ($47.99 after coupon) button. I've actually never bought anything from MassGenie, as I've always found this Power Deal meter thing to be pretty confusing. (Also, I'd sometimes get to checkout and see the non-Power Deal price there. YMMV.)

Here's hoping you can take advantage of this discount and make someone's Super Smash dreams come true. In the meantime, be sure to read CNET's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate review.

