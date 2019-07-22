Nintendo sued over Switch Joy-Cons 'drifting'

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Nintendo revealed two new Switch models in July. The first being the more portable Switch Lite and the other a new version of the original console with a longer battery life. Some current Switch owners, however, aren't happy with the system's controller, leading to a lawsuit.

Law firm Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith on Friday filed a lawsuit against Nintendo of America over Joy-Con "drifting." The complaint alleges that Nintendo marketed and sold the Switch and Joy-Con controllers despite being "aware of the defect through online consumer complaints."

The issue at the center of this lawsuit is known as "drifting." Some Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons apparently don't return to center properly thus creating a constant input of a particular direction. One thread on the Nintendo Switch subreddit had dozens of console owners complaining about the problem. One user mentioned that six of their eight Joy-Cons had the issue.

On the official Nintendo support forums, there are dozens of threads from owners experiencing "drifting" on their Joy-Cons. One moderator advised users to follow the steps on how to fix Joy-Con drift on the company's support page.

The firm has a sign-up page for Nintendo Switch owners who are experiencing similar problems with their Joy-Cons. They're seeking class action status for the case, which was filed in the US District Court for the Western District of Washington at Seattle.

Nintendo and Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith didn't respond to requests for comment.