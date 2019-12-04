Nintendo sold 800,000 Switches during Thanksgiving

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Nintendo says it sold more than 830,000 Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite consoles in the US over Thanksgiving weekend. The gaming giant says this makes it the biggest week of sales in Switch history thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and the launch of the Lite system. In total, more than 17.5 million Nintendo Switches have been sold in the Americas.

The Switch Lite launched in September as a mini console for just $200.

Over the past few weeks, Nintendo's new Pokemon Sword and Shield has also sold more than 3 million copies in the Americas. Pokemon Sword and Shield launched on the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15, with the game bringing hordes of new Pokemon monsters in an update called Gen 8.

Nintendo said Mario Kart Deluxe is now sitting at 8.5 million sales, Super Smash Bros at 8 million, Super Mario Odyssey at 6.5 million and New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe at 1.5 million in the Americas.

The console is set for another big boom when it launches in China on Dec. 10 for $300. It'll launch there with New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe.