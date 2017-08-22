SNES Classic preorders live at GameStop any moment now

This is the link you want. Click it. Why haven't you clicked it?

Seriously, if you're reading these words instead of clicking this GameStop link, your first, best chance to preorder an $80 SNES Classic is probably already gone.

That's because late last night, without warning anyone, Best Buy and Amazon already sold out of the SNES Classic in under 30 minutes -- and we have no idea when preorders will begin at Target, Walmart, or Toys R'Us, the other confirmed retailers for Nintendo's mini-console as of today. But GameStop tells us they'll start right now. (Note: They haven't, as of 10:05 a.m. PT, but any minute now?)

Best Buy Canada's preorders should go live any minute now, though, and you might want to try refreshing these pages -- Target, Walmart, Toys R'Us -- in case they're going live today as well.

#SNES Classic will be live for pre-order at approx. 10am PT. Web only. LTD QTY, no rainchecks. SNES is Eng only and not available in Quebec — RZ Gamers Club (@BBYC_GamersClub) August 22, 2017

It's no surprise that the SNES Classic would be a hot-ticket item. Not only was Nintendo's previous tiny, HDTV-ready NES saught after to a ridiculous degree, but the new SNES Classic appears to improve upon it in a number of ways. While it only comes with 21 preloaded games and costs $20 more, they're all truly excellent titles, and the console comes with two controllers for multiplayer right out of the box. They've got longer cables so you won't have to sit right up next to your HDTV this time, too.

Plus, there's a new, just-announced rewind feature where you can rewind your game at the moment you die, and try again. Could help with some of those tough-as-nails bosses.