Nintendo shuts down repair service due to coronavirus

Sarah Tew/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

If your Nintendo Switch is broken, it'll be some time before the gadget gets fixed. Nintendo has closed its repair center because of the coronavirus outbreak. Notice of the closure appeared on Nintendo's support page Tuesday. The note doesn't say when the repair center will reopen.

"Due to preventive measures put in place for the COVID-19 coronavirus, and in accordance with federal and local guidelines, our repair centers are closed until further notice," the message says. "Once repair services resume, we will work as quickly as possible to get you playing again."

Nintendo did have some answers for people who'd already sent in a gadget for service. If the repair center received the item, the device will stay put until the shop reopens. If the gadget hadn't yet reached the center, it'll be returned as undeliverable. "If the warranty for a product expires during the closure period," says the Nintendo note, "we will honor the warranty for the amount of time our repair centers are closed."