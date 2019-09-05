Nintendo shows off a new Switch circular controller

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

Nintendo has posted a YouTube video of a "new experience" for the Switch console. The video shows people around the world playing unseen games on the Nintendo Switch while holding, lifting and squeezing a round, steering wheel-size controller with a traditional Switch controller embedded inside it and also wearing a thigh strap-on piece holding another controller.

It's hard to tell, but it looks like they're playing exercise-focused games, including archery, yoga, stretching, dancing, jogging, weightlifting -- and even a Thighmaster-esque exercise.

The new Nintendo Switch wheel looks to be haptic and filled with motion sensors allowing a whole range of movements.

Nintendo said it would provide more information on Sept. 12.

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET