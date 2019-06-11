Nintendo shows first look at a Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel on Switch

Nintendo has another Zelda game coming to Nintendo Switch... and it's a sequel to Breath of the Wild.
A surprise tease at the end of the Nintendo Direct E3 video stream revealed that the follow-up to the first Breath of the Wild is indeed in development. Nintendo's Bill Trinen confirmed that it's a true sequel, not DLC, after the Nintendo Direct livestream. It was announced on the heels of new Link's Awakening footage and news about Super Smash Bros. additions.
Look at the whole trailer for yourself below.
There wasn't a lot to see. But the cell-shaded look and grim graphics suggested something evil lurking in Hyrule. Also, it's beautiful.
More screenshots from the game reveal below:
