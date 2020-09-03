Nintendo reveals Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection for Switch, out Sept. 18

Nintendo

Nintendo on Thursday surprised us with a Nintendo Direct presentation celebrating Mario's 35th anniversary, revealing the long-rumored Super Mario 3D All-Stars -- a collection of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy -- will hit Switch .

The classic 3D platformers, which originally came out on Nintendo 64, GameCube and Wii respectively. have been updated with HD visuals, but this collection will only be available until the end of March 2021 (the physical version will be similarly limited). It'll also add an in-game music player mode with songs from all three games.

The presentation also revealed a bunch of other games featuring the iconic plumber and his pals.

Super Mario 3D World, originally released for Wii U, is also getting an enhanced version -- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury -- on Switch. This will be out Feb. 12, 2021, and will add online cooperative play and apparent new levels related to villainous Koopa boss Bowser.

If you're looking for some old school 2D Mario adventuring, Super Mario All-Stars is hitting Nintendo Switch Online on Thursday. This SNES collection includes Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, Super Mario Bros. 2 and Super Mario Bros. 3, all enhanced with 16-bit graphics.

Nintendo Switch Online members will also get access to a Mario-themed battle royal game. Super Mario Bros. 35 throws you into a 2D arena with 34 other players, all battling it out to be the last survivor. It'll be available from Oct. 1 until March 31, 2021.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit lets you race physical carts using your Switch, with up to three other players locally. Mario and Luigi versions of the game will be available, and it comes out Oct. 16 for $100.

For those looking for a dose of nostalgia, Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. lets you play the original Super Mario Bros. and the Lost Levels on an old-school handheld. That's out Nov. 13, and costs $50.