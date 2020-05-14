Nintendo surprised us by announcing Paper Mario: The Origami King with a pun-laden trailer Thursday morning. The puzzle-based adventure hits Switch on July 17.

"Will you crease yourself and be reborn, like me?" an uncharacteristically creepy Peach asks Mario, before sending him tumbling through a trapdoor.

Her apparent turn seems to be part of new baddie King Olly's devious origami-centric plot, and it seems Mario will have to team up with old nemesis Bowser to stop him.

Nintendo

The ring-based battle system adds a puzzle element to the series' turn-based battles, by letting you line up scattered enemies to maximize damage. Mario will also have a new "1000-Fold Arms" move to stretch out and manipulate the world around him.

It's developed by Intelligent Systems, which has been responsible for every game in the series. The original game hit N64 in 2000, and the most recent release was Color Splash on Wii U.