CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Video Games

Nintendo president hints Switch Online could move beyond NES classics

When asked about Nintendo 64 and GameCube retro games on Switch, Shuntaro Furukawa reportedly said the company is looking into "providing an extension of the online service."

switch-nintendolabo-vrkit-toyconelephant

Your Nintendo Switch Online library could expand to include games from its other classic consoles.

 Nintendo

Nintendo might answer our retro gaming prayers by bringing games from SNES, Nintendo 64 and GameCube to its $20-a-year Switch Online subscription service. Company president Shuntaro Furukawa apparently told shareholders at its 79th annual general meeting on Thursday that it's looking into it.

"At this place we cannot tell new information about future classic hardware among others, but we are thinking about providing an extension of the online service which is currently providing Famicom [NES] software, as well as other methods of providing them," he said, according to a translation by Japanese Nintendo.

"We also recognise that there are opinions wanting to play past titles."

Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Now playing: Watch this: Nintendo's E3 2019 Direct, T-Mobile and Sprint merger...
1:29
Next Article: Don't bet on Sony's Aibo becoming your dog's best friend