Nintendo president hints Switch Online could move beyond NES classics

Nintendo

Nintendo might answer our retro gaming prayers by bringing games from SNES, Nintendo 64 and GameCube to its $20-a-year Switch Online subscription service. Company president Shuntaro Furukawa apparently told shareholders at its 79th annual general meeting on Thursday that it's looking into it.

"At this place we cannot tell new information about future classic hardware among others, but we are thinking about providing an extension of the online service which is currently providing Famicom [NES] software, as well as other methods of providing them," he said, according to a translation by Japanese Nintendo.

"We also recognise that there are opinions wanting to play past titles."

