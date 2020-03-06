Nintendo PlayStation prototype sells for $360k

Heritage Auctions

A rare Nintendo Playstation prototype just sold for a whopping $360,000 at auction. The device is "said to be the last remaining prototype of the alleged 200 that were forged from the failed joint-venture between Sony and Nintendo," according to Heritage Auctions, which sold the console. The other prototypes have reportedly been destroyed.

The unit that was sold still works, according to Heritage Auctions. It includes a CD-ROM drive, headphone port and controller with "Sony PlayStation" across the front.