CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

SXSW canceled Westworld season 3 review iPhone 11 vs. iPhone XS: Should you upgrade? Don't make hand sanitizer No Time to Die postponed Coronavirus updates: San Francisco, Seattle and more

Nintendo PlayStation prototype sells for $360k

No, that is not a typo. This thing exists.

Listen
- 00:29
nintendo-playstation

A rare find.

 Heritage Auctions

A rare Nintendo Playstation prototype just sold for a whopping $360,000 at auction. The device is "said to be the last remaining prototype of the alleged 200 that were forged from the failed joint-venture between Sony and Nintendo," according to Heritage Auctions, which sold the console. The other prototypes have reportedly been destroyed. 

The unit that was sold still works, according to Heritage Auctions. It includes a CD-ROM drive, headphone port and controller with "Sony PlayStation" across the front.