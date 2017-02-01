Finally, a reason to dust off your... Famicom Disk System?

Up Next No faking it, Facebook rakes it in

Nintendo's NES Classic was a reminder of how great the NES was. One game developer in Japan is hoping to remind everyone about another classic Nintendo device: the Famicom Disk System.

For those not across Japan's '80s gaming scene, the Famicom Disk System was a peripheral to the NES (which in Japan was called the Famicom) that used rewriteable floppy disks to play games. Gamers in Japan could take the 32KB disks to kiosks in stores, delete the game currently held within and get a new one loaded on.

For the first time in over 20 years, the Disk System's library is growing.

Developer Hawken King, through his one-man company Dadako, made a Pang-inspired game called Pirate Pop Plus. The game is playable on Wii U, 3DS and Windows via Steam -- but its chiptune soundtrack was designed for the Famicom Disk System.

Chiptunes are music inspired by retro games, made from programmable 8-bit sound chips. King hopes to create particularly authentic chiptunes by making them for NES hardware.

"As this music could theoretically run on original 8-bit hardware, I set out to see if it was possible to get all 8 [songs] up and running," he said. "Developing for the NES is a bit tricky as programming for the hardware requires knowledge from 30 years ago."

The Pirate Pop Plus soundtrack has the possibility of being made into a limited run of custom disks for NES collectors, including a box and manual. For now a prototype exists, which was debuted -- and ran on hardware -- at the Tokyo Indies developer meeting in January earlier this year.

