NES Classic and SNES Classic back in stores on June 29

We've known since last year that Nintendo was planning to bring back the NES Classic Edition -- and now we have a date. The delightful retro console will return to US store shelves on June 29, according to a tweet from Nintendo of America.

The NES Classic and its 2017 sequel the SNES Classic are both "expected to be available through the end of the year," according to the message from Nintendo's official account.

The NES Classic was initially released in November 2016 and was a dramatic success. It comes with classic games like Metroid, Super Mario Bros. 3 and The Legend of Zelda. Later, Nintendo launched the SNES Classic, its 16-bit equivalent. Both have been in demand since their release and Nintendo has struggled to keep up. Other manufacturers like Neo Geo have jumped on the trend in the interim. A Sega Genesis Mini is set for release later this year.

#NESClassic Edition will return to stores on June 29! This system and the #SNESClassic Edition system are expected to be available through the end of the year. https://t.co/LclbG5m4ta pic.twitter.com/1PcXBI5qJC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 14, 2018

The big question, of course, is whether or not there will be enough inventory on both Nintendo retro consoles to fill demand.

A Nintendo spokesperson didn't provide specific numbers, but went on to say: "Our goal in bringing back the Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition system is for everybody who wants one to have an opportunity to purchase one. Similarly, production of the Super NES Classic Edition system was extended beyond the end of 2017 to give consumers ample opportunities to get one."

So: fingers crossed that there will be enough to go around.

The same spokesperson confirmed that both mini consoles will retain their original retail price: The NES Classic still costs $60, while the SNES Classic is still $80.

Originally published May 13 at 6:46 p.m. PT

Update, May 14 at 1:58 p.m. PT: Added information from Nintendo. The price of the NES Classic has also been corrected: It's still $60, while the SNES Classic is $80.

