Nintendo might launch two new Switch models this summer

James Martin/CNET

Nintendo may be Switching up its console options as soon as this summer, a report said Monday.

The Japanese gaming company will launch two new versions of the Switch, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited anonymous sources within the supply chain and game developers with access to a prototype.

One will apparently be a more powerful version of the existing model, targeted at avid gamers but not up to power levels of Sony's PS4 Pro or Microsoft's Xbox One X. The other will be a cheaper option for casual players, seen as a replacement for its eight-year-old 3DS handheld. Both might include new liquid-crystal display (LCD) screens from Sharp, the report said.

We've previously heard reports about Nintendo planning to refresh its console for the summer, and that it was planning a cheaper model. It may reveal the new versions during E3 in June, and bring them out in the following months, the Journal reported.

The cheap model will apparently remove the HD Rumble controller vibration and other features to cut costs.

Neither Nintendo nor Sharp immediately responded to requests for comment.

First published at 3:47 a.m. PT.

Updated at 4:31 a.m. PT: Adds more details.