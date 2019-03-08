Esto también se puede leer en español.

Nintendo Mario Day sale includes deals on the Switch, Mario Kart 8 and Odyssey

To quote Mario, "Wahoo!"

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of a handful of games discounted for Mario Day aka March 10.

To celebrate Mario Day, Nintendo will have discounts on the Switch and a handful of Mario-centric games including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey. If you are unfamiliar with the holiday, you're not alone. Mario Day is on March 10 aka MAR10 - get it? It's a holiday much in the same way "May the 4th" is Star Wars Day.

From March 10 - 16, select games featuring Mario receive a 50-percent discount ($30 off) when bought with a bundled Switch. The bundles cost $330 and can be purchased from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target. Gamestop is offering the same promotion but only on March 10.

Below are the five discounted Mario games:

  • Super Mario Party
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  • Mario Tennis Aces
  • New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

If you already own a Switch, you can get one of the same five games on Nintendo's eShop for a $20 discount meaning you'd pay $40. You can buy game codes at a discount from March 10 - 16 on Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target. For more details about the Mario Day sale checkout Nintendo's website.

One more thing: Nintendo has an unrelated promotion where you can receive a $35 eShop gift card when you buy a Switch for $300. This means you get $5 more off and the gift card can be applied to any game in Nintendo's game shop not just ones with Mario.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

