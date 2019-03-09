Nintendo's Mario Day sale includes Switch, Mario Kart 8, Odyssey deals starting March 10

Nintendo

To celebrate Mario Day, Nintendo will have discounts on the Switch and a handful of Mario-centric games including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey. If you are unfamiliar with the holiday, you're not alone. Mario Day is on March 10 aka MAR10 - get it? It's a holiday much in the same way "May the 4th" is Star Wars Day.

From March 10 to 16, select games featuring Mario receive a 50 percent discount ($30 off) when bought with a bundled Switch. The bundles cost $330 and can be purchased from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target. Gamestop is offering the same promotion but only on March 10. But with a $35 Nintendo eShop credit included, the Walmart one is the best deal we're seeing right now.

Below are the five discounted Mario games:

If you already own a Switch you can get one of the same five games on Nintendo's eShop for a $20 discount, meaning you'd pay $40. You can also buy game codes at a discount from March 10 to 16 on Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target. For more details about the Mario Day sale, check Nintendo's website.

This story was originally posted on March 9. We'll update it on March 10 with better links, once the deals go live.