Nintendo lets fans sign up for Pokemon Switch email alerts

David Carnoy/CNET

Nintendo is inviting would-be Pokemon trainers to sign up for email alerts about the game's arrival on the Switch console.

Screenshot by CNET

The Japanese company's official site is letting players register their email addresses, in one of the first official acknowledgements of the upcoming game's existence.

Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

It seems likely that an announcement is coming soon, either at the E3 trade show, which runs from June 12 to 14 in LA, or in one of the company's signature Nintendo Direct videos.

Rumors have been swirling around the game for months, but its nature remains a mystery.

The franchise made a big splash on mobile with the 2016 release of Pokemon Go, which became a worldwide rage for a while. Pokemon developer Niantic is now working to build a three-dimensional map of the world by crowdsourcing the cameras on players' phones.

Nintendo recently began selling the Switch without the dock in Japan, offering players a cheaper alternative to the standard package. Normally, the hybrid console works in dock mode with a TV or in portable mode as a standalone tablet.