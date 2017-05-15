Nintendo reportedly building Legend of Zelda for phones

1:23 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a hit on Nintendo's Switch console, a hybrid device that crosses the at-home and portable game worlds. Now it looks like the company may try to ride Epona to success on phones.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Nintendo is developing a Legend of Zelda app for Apple iOS and Google Android devices.

Zelda games have long been available for Nintendo's mobile game machines, but a phone version could open up the franchise to a much wider audience. Nintendo could also be looking at riding the release of Super Mario Run, a game that brought the company's famous plumber to phone screens.

The Journal cites unnamed sources and details are scarce. It's not known whether a phone version of the game would delve into the rich 3D world in Breath of the Wild or instead stick with the simpler visuals found in Zelda games developed for previous Nintendo handheld devices.

Nintendo is heavily involved with crossing its games over to iPhones and Android devices. A delayed mobile version of Animal Crossing is due out sometime this year. The Journal's report suggests a Zelda launch would come after Animal Crossing.

If Nintendo does introduce mobile Zelda, the game would join the existing Nintendo phone efforts Fire Emblem Heroes and Miitomo, a social-networking-style app released in early 2016.

