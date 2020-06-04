Nintendo Labo expansion kits for Switch are on sale for $20 each

Sarah Tew/CNET

Did you know the Nintendo Switch has an educational side? It does if you pair it with a Nintendo Labo Kit. Available in four varieties, these cardboard papercraft-meets-programming kits promise to expand the Switch gaming experience via DIY building and creativity. Perfect, I might add, for bored, quarantined kids.

Read more: Hard-to-find Nintendo Switch Lite is particularly elusive right now

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has three of the four kits on sale for just $19.99 apiece. They originally sold for $60-$80.

But, wait, there's more: If you're a Costco member, you can get , a genuinely fantastic deal.

The kits include various cardboard materials for creating various objects or playthings that, in turn, work with the Switch. You can read CNET's Labo VR review to learn more about that particular kit, and also check out Bridget Carey's Vehicle Kit deep-dive. For what it's worth, all of these kits have very high ratings from customers -- not just at Amazon, but at Best Buy as well (where I've often seen Labo sales as well).

If you have experience with this, hit the comments to share your thoughts. My take: At $20, these are too good to pass up -- especially if you have kids at home.

Read more: The best Nintendo Switch games for 2020

Originally published earlier this year. Updated to reflect changes in availability.

Now playing: Watch this: Nintendo Labo VR, reviewed: a box of magic tricks

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.