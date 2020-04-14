Nintendo Labo kits on clearance at Best Buy for $20 each

Nintendo

Did you know the Nintendo Switch has an educational side? It does if you pair it with a Nintendo Labo Kit. Available in four varieties, these cardboard papercraft-meets-programming kits promise to expand the Switch gaming experience via DIY building and creativity. Perfect, I might add, for bored, quarantined kids.

They originally sold for $60 to $70 apiece. But for a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has . Shipping costs $3.99, though it's free if you buy two or more kits. Alternately, see if your local store has them in stock for curbside pickup. Even with shipping, this is the best deal I've seen, period.

As noted, there are four kits available: Variety, Robot, Vehicle and VR. Each one includes cardboard materials for creating various objects or playthings that, in turn, work with the Switch.

You'll want to read CNET's Labo review to learn more about them, then jump into Bridget Carey's Vehicle Kit deep-dive. For what it's worth, all four kits are very highly rated by Best Buy customers, with at least a 4.6-star average.

If you have experience with any of these, hit the comments to share your thoughts! My take: At $20, they're too good to pass up, especially if you have kids at home.

