Nintendo is cutting the price of a single Joy-Con controller for the Switch from $50 down to $40, the company tweeted Friday. The new price takes effect Nov. 9, and applies to left Joy-Cons in neon blue and right Joy-Cons in neon red.
It's unclear if the new pricing will apply to other colors, as well, but I've asked Nintendo and will update this space if and when I hear back.
37 of the best games on Nintendo SwitchSee all photos
First introduced in 2017 and followed by a second-gen model with longer battery life, the Nintendo Switch is a handheld gaming system that doubles as a console you can connect with a television for full-screen play. The detachable Joy-Con controllers connect to each side of the device for traditional twin-stick controls, but you can also play some games by using a single Joy-Con as a mini-sized wireless controller. That includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which CNET's Scott Stein dubbed the best party game on the Switch, so having an extra Joy-Con on hand probably makes sense for a lot of gamers.
The price cut also follows nagging issues with Joy-Con drift, where certain controllers register false directional input. Nintendo faced a class-action lawsuit over the issue last year, and now offers to fix affected controllers for free.
Discuss: Nintendo knocks $10 off the price of individual Joy-Con controllers for the Switch
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.