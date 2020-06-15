Nintendo just launched a new, free Switch game

Nintendo

Though parts of the world are slowly emerging from coronavirus lockdown, we're all still spending far more time at home than usual. Nintendo knows that, and wants to give you another avenue to be active in your living room (or bed room or... any room). The Japanese gaming giant launched Jump Rope Challenge on Monday night, a cute game that uses your Switch's Joy-Con controllers as skipping ropes.

The best part, of course, is that it's free. Or at least, it's free for now. Nintendo said Jump Rope Challenge can be downloaded from its eShop at no cost from now until the end of September.

"Jump Rope Challenge was created by a small group of Nintendo developers while working from home in Japan, as a simple activity to add some quick and fun movement into their daily lives," the company said.

Introducing #JumpRopeChallenge, a free simple game from Nintendo! Grab a pair of Joy-Con controllers and take an active break in your day by jumping rope! Available for download now on #NintendoSwitch!https://t.co/wa9gpMQYsx pic.twitter.com/YhnDAMiGD4 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 16, 2020

In Jump Rope Challenge, you'll appear on-screen as a cartoon bunny. With Joy-Cons substituting for skipping rope handles, you'll time jumps as if you were jumping rope. (You can also just bob your knees, Nintendo said, for those who're worried about making noise or unable to jump.) You can also play with another person, with each player holding one Joy-Con. The aim is to hit 100 skips.

And... that's it!

"With hopping bunnies as the characters, simple menus and no tutorials to skip through, it's quick and easy to learn the ropes and get started," Nintendo said.