Nintendo just filed a trademark for a classic game console: The N64

When Nintendo announced the Super Nintendo Classic edition, there was a frenzy. Not just for the mini, retro-console itself, but for what it meant: If Nintendo released an NES Classic and an SNES Classic, it might be gearing up to create throwback versions of all its major consoles. Fans hoped that the Nintendo 64 could be next.

Guess what Nintendo just trademarked in Japan, as spotted by the blog JapaneseNintendo?

Yup. The Nintendo 64. This isn't the first hint that the company's 64-bit console might be the next in its Classic line, either -- last summer, Nintendo filed a graphical trademark for an icon depicting the N64's iconic three-pronged controller in the same style as the NES Classic logo.

That's exciting, but it's not a guarantee that a Nintendo 64 Classic is on the way. Companies like Nintendo routinely register trademarks for prospective and older products to protect their intellectual property.

On top of that, an N64 Classic could be one of the hardest throwback consoles for Nintendo to produce: Many of the game's most iconic titles -- GoldenEye, Donkey Kong 64, Banjo-Kazooie, Perfect Dark -- were developed by Rare, a studio now owned by Microsoft, one of Nintendo's biggest competitors.

Still, if Nintendo can hammer out the rights issues, we'd definitely be down for a few rounds of power weapons on Facility.

