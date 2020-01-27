Nintendo is saying goodbye to Wii in Japan

Amanda Kooser/CNET

Nintendo Wii owners better be careful -- the company said Monday it'll soon stop repairing the 13-year-old console in its native Japan, noting that the parts needed have become scarce.

The Wii came out in 2006 and went on to become the fourth most successful console of all time with 101.6 million units sold, a number only topped by Sony's PS2, PS4 and original PlayStation. Nintendo stopped producing the Wii in 2013 -- a moment that filled some gamers with sadness.

It was succeeded by the wildly unsuccessful Wii U in 2012, which was in turn followed by the extremely successful Switch in 2017.

The company's US and European branches didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on whether they plan to follow suit.

First published at 5:43 a.m. PT.

Updated at 6:05 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.