20 classic SNES games are coming to the Nintendo Switch

Starting September 5, Nintendo is bringing an incredible selection of classic Super Nintendo games to the Nintendo Switch.
Exclusively available for subscribers to Nintendo's online service for the Switch, these games will be available in much the same way as the NES games, which were brought to the service in 2018.
But the list of SNES games available on the Nintendo Switch is packed full of absolute classics.
Here's the full list available to play starting September 5.
- BRAWL BROTHERS
- Demon's Crest
- Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics
- Kirby's Dream Land 3
- Star Fox
- Super E.D.F. EARTH DEFENCE FORCE
- Super Mario Kart
- Yoshi's Island
- Super Puyo Puyo 2
- Super Tennis
- Breath of Fire
- F-ZERO
- Kirby's Dream Course
- Pilotwings
- Stunt Race FX
- Super Ghouls'n Ghosts
- Super Mario World
- Super Metroid
- Super Soccer
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link To The Past
A rewind function, which allows you to jump back a few seconds (if you die or make a wrong move) will be available from launch.
