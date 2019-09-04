20 classic SNES games are coming to the Nintendo Switch

CNET

Starting September 5, Nintendo is bringing an incredible selection of classic Super Nintendo games to the Nintendo Switch.

Exclusively available for subscribers to Nintendo's online service for the Switch, these games will be available in much the same way as the NES games, which were brought to the service in 2018.

20 classic #SNES games, including Super Mario World, Super Metroid, and Stunt Race FX, will be available for #NintendoSwitchOnline members on 9/5! Enjoy a growing catalog of Super NES games with even more titles releasing in the future.https://t.co/BR33g7bJpM pic.twitter.com/RflieF4guc — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 4, 2019

But the list of SNES games available on the Nintendo Switch is packed full of absolute classics.

Here's the full list available to play starting September 5.

BRAWL BROTHERS

Demon's Crest

Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics

Kirby's Dream Land 3

Star Fox

Super E.D.F. EARTH DEFENCE FORCE

Super Mario Kart

Yoshi's Island

Super Puyo Puyo 2

Super Tennis

Breath of Fire

F-ZERO

Kirby's Dream Course

Pilotwings

Stunt Race FX

Super Ghouls'n Ghosts

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Soccer

The Legend of Zelda: A Link To The Past

A rewind function, which allows you to jump back a few seconds (if you die or make a wrong move) will be available from launch.