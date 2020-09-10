Nintendo gives us a better look at Super Mario Game & Watch

Nintendo

Nintendo is bringing back its classic Game & Watch from 1980, with more details of the Super Mario Bros. handheld gaming system revealed Thursday. A video on YouTube shows it now sports a modern LCD screen plus-shape control pad, rechargeable battery with USB connector and even a digital clock onscreen that you can crack open with Mario to reveal more items and coins.

Nintendo's new Game & Watch will come with Super Marios Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels and Ball (Mario Version). The system is launching Nov. 13, with opening soon.

Nintendo announced the retro gaming system earlier this month with a surprise Nintendo Direct presentation celebrating Mario's 35th anniversary. At the same time, the Japanese gaming company confirmed the long-rumored -- a bundle with Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy -- will hit the on Sept. 18 for $60.

Read more: The best Nintendo Switch games for 2020

is also coming to the Switch on Feb. 12, 2021, and will add online cooperative play and new levels with Bowser. is additionally getting a battle Royale-style game called Super Mario Bros. 35 from Oct. 1 until March 31, 2021.

Lastly, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit .