Nintendo figurehead Reggie Fils-Aime is retiring, being replaced by Bowser

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Nintendo of America's president and chief operating officer Reggie Fils-Aime is retiring in April, the company said Thursday.

Doug Bowser, currently the senior vice president of sales and marketing for Nintendo of America, will fill the role of president after Fils-Aime's last day on April 15.

"Nintendo owns a part of my heart forever," Fils-Aime said in a statement. "It's a part that is filled with gratitude - for the incredibly talented people I've worked with, for the opportunity to represent such a wonderful brand, and most of all, to feel like a member of the world's most positive and enduring gamer community."

Fils-Aime began working at Nintendo of America in 2003 as executive vice president of sales and marketing. In 2006, he became president and COO. Under his leadership, Nintendo expanded its audience with products such as Brain Age, Wii Sports and Wii Fit, according to the release.

Bowser, the next president, began working at Nintendo of America in 2015 as vice president of sales. He was promoted to senior vice president of sales and marketing the following year, and headed sales and marketing for Nintendo Switch.

Before working at Nintendo of America, Bowser worked as an executive at Electronic Arts and was in different sales leadership positions at Procter & Gamble.