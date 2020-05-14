Nintendo eShop sale: 5 discounted Switch games to buy now

Though cities around the US are beginning to reopen, the process is slow and social distancing is still highly encouraged. In other words, you're still probably going to spend much of your weekend at home. Helping to ease the pain, Nintendo has two notable sales going on in its eShop that offer some great deals on some sweet Switch games.

One is the AniMay sale, until May 26, featuring games on anime franchises like Dragon Ball Z and Naruto, and the other gives discounts on publisher Annapura Interactive's excellent catalogue until May 28. Annapura isn't a household name, but some of its games are seriously awesome.

Below are our picks of the best discounted Switch games you can score right now.

Annapurna Interactive What Remains of Edith Finch is a narrative-intense game about the Finch family, many members of which were met with untimely deaths. It's an imaginative game that'll take you around 2 hours to beat -- but though it's short, it's one you'll remember for a long time. It's $9.99, 50% off, until May 28.

Bandai Namco Entertainment Good games based on TV shows are rare. Dragon Ball FighterZ, a spectacular 2D fighting game by Arc System Works, is the exception that comes along once every few years to remind you that, yes, high-quality licensed games are possible. It got a 9/10 from Gamespot, our sister site, and is fun to play both alone and with friends.

Annapurna Interactive Gone Home is a popular and influential mystery game from 2013, originally launched on the PC and eventually ported to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and, ever later after that, the Switch. Set in 1995, you arrive at your family home an expect to be greeted with gleeful reunions but are instead met with an empty house and an ominous note. Finding the answer will cost you $7 and about 2 hours of your life -- a worthy exchange.

Namco Bandai Games But maybe you're not after a two-hour narrative game. Maybe you want to sink your teeth into something. Lucky lucky, Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is available for $30. A JRPG originally released on the PlayStation 3 in 2013, it received near universal praise upon launch and is perfectly suited for the Switch.