Nintendo eShop sale: 11 discounted Switch games to buy now

Here's the good news: With no less than seven sales on Nintendo's eShop right now, there are some excellent Switch games you can buy at a solid discount right now. Here's the bad news: These sales almost all end on June 16, so you've got to act reasonably fast.

There are a lot of games on sale, so I recommend you check out the Deals page to see them all. Mario games are rarely discounted, but there's a set of those on sale too. What a thrill. Scroll below to see the discounts you'll most likely want to know about.

Nintendo Mario Party. You know what you're getting into here: It's not the Switch's preeminent Mario game -- you'll want to play Odyssey for that -- but it's a fantastic one to have on hand when friends are around. You can get it for $42, $18 off, until June 16.

Nintendo If you played New Super Mario Bros. U on the Wii U, you can go ahead and skip the Switch's Deluxe version. If you're one of the majority of gamers that never owned a Wii U (sorry, Nintendo), now's a great time to dive into the classic-Mario-style game -- it's $18 off until June 16.

Nintendo Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is a game that shouldn't work, but absolutely does. It's a Ubisoft-developed tactical game that, as the title suggests, combines Mario with Ubisoft's loveable (try as you might to hate them) Rabbids. It got 9/10 at Gamespot, CNET's sister site, but it's something you have to play to believe actually works. It's down to $14.99, all the way from $59.99, until June 16.

Bandai Namco Entertainment Good games based on TV shows are rare. Dragon Ball FighterZ, a spectacular 2D fighting game by Arc System Works, is the kind of exception that comes along once every few years to remind you that, yes, high-quality licensed games are possible. It got a 9/10 rating from our sister site GameSpot and is fun to play both alone and with friends. Read GameSpot's Dragon Ball FighterZ review.

Ubisoft It's rare to find a video game that's legitimately funny, but South Park: Fractured But Whole is exactly that (provided you don't hate the show). Beyond that, Fractured But Whole is a clever, irreverent and, most importantly, fun tactical/RPG. It's $45 off until June 16.

Nintendo Need some warm and fuzzies in your life. Same. Kirby Star Allies is a 2018 platformer that's full of cheer and warmth. This one is particularly fun to play with friends, as the story mode is designed for co-op play, and you'll breeze through it in under 6 hours.

Namco Bandai Games But maybe you're not after a breezy co-op game. Maybe you want to sink your teeth into something. Lucky lucky, Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is available for $20. A JRPG originally released on the PlayStation 3 in 2013, it received near universal praise upon launch and is perfectly suited for the Switch. Read GameSpot's Ni no Kuni review.

Square Enix Speaking of games you can lose dozens of hours in, Dragon Quest XI S will take you over 50 to beat and closer to 100 to master. It's down to $42, from $60, until June 16.

Ubisoft Ubisoft calls Child of Light a playable poem. I'm not sure what that means, but it sure is a beautiful game. Child of Light is a 12-ish hour RPG game first released in 2014, and though its puzzles and combat are satisfying, it's worth playing just for the visual experience. It's just $5 until June 16.

From Software From Software made some comrpromises in porting Dark Souls to the Switch, but there are impressibly few. You'll notice some small graphical glitches, sure, but this is Dark Souls on the go. If you're a Nintendo-only gamer who never experienced the notoriously difficult game, you can test your skills now (until June 16) for only $24.