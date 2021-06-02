Nintendo's E3 Direct is happening on June 15

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Nintendo's E3 Direct livestream is coming Tuesday, June 15, the company revealed Wednesday. It kicks off at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET/5 p.m. BST/2 a.m. June 16 AEST).

It'll last around 40 minutes and focus primarily on Switch games coming out this year. Afterwards, you can stick around for three hours of gameplay footage from various titles.

It's possible you'll be able to play these on an upgraded version of the Switch. Last week, a report suggested Nintendo plans to unveil a new model of its hybrid console ahead of E3, which runs June 12 to 15.

Not much is known about upcoming Switch games beyond Mario Golf: Super Rush in June, Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD in July and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl in November. We also might see more about the much-anticipated Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel and long-awaited Metroid Prime 4.

Our last Nintendo Direct happened in February, with showcases for Skyward Sword, Mario Golf and 2022 game Splatoon 3.